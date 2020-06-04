All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 27 2019 at 10:35 AM

2937 Collier Drive North West

2937 Collier Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2937 Collier Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Collier Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Loaded with upgrades! This 4/3 home has stunning hardwood flooring and fresh paint. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gorgeous backsplash and an eat-in kitchen. Large living room with recessed lighting leads into formal dining room. Master bedroom is large with upgraded en suite bathroom. Additional bedrooms are spacious. Full basement is perfect for an office, playroom, additional bedroom and more! French doors lead you out to the beautiful, fully fenced backyard. In the heart of historic Collier Heights Historic District, home to many pioneers of the modern civil rights movement. Walking distance to HE Holmes Marta station and a short drive to W. Midtown, this is city living at its best! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a showing. Home is not approved for housing vouchers. Available for move in on or after April 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2937 Collier Drive North West have any available units?
2937 Collier Drive North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2937 Collier Drive North West have?
Some of 2937 Collier Drive North West's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2937 Collier Drive North West currently offering any rent specials?
2937 Collier Drive North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2937 Collier Drive North West pet-friendly?
No, 2937 Collier Drive North West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2937 Collier Drive North West offer parking?
No, 2937 Collier Drive North West does not offer parking.
Does 2937 Collier Drive North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2937 Collier Drive North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2937 Collier Drive North West have a pool?
No, 2937 Collier Drive North West does not have a pool.
Does 2937 Collier Drive North West have accessible units?
No, 2937 Collier Drive North West does not have accessible units.
Does 2937 Collier Drive North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 2937 Collier Drive North West does not have units with dishwashers.
