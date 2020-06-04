2937 Collier Drive North West

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Loaded with upgrades! This 4/3 home has stunning hardwood flooring and fresh paint. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gorgeous backsplash and an eat-in kitchen. Large living room with recessed lighting leads into formal dining room. Master bedroom is large with upgraded en suite bathroom. Additional bedrooms are spacious. Full basement is perfect for an office, playroom, additional bedroom and more! French doors lead you out to the beautiful, fully fenced backyard. In the heart of historic Collier Heights Historic District, home to many pioneers of the modern civil rights movement. Walking distance to HE Holmes Marta station and a short drive to W. Midtown, this is city living at its best! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a showing. Home is not approved for housing vouchers. Available for move in on or after April 1, 2019.