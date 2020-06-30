293 Springdale Drive North East

Amenities

If you love character and charm, this is the home for you! Built in 1925, this home has refinished original hardwoods throughout, built ins, crystal doorknobs and more! 2 generous sized bedrooms, 1 bath, with eat in kitchen, bonus space off living room that could be used as an office, fireplace, and has easily accessible attic space for storage. The back deck is huge with nice size yard! Tenant will need to bring a microwave and washer and dryer if wanted. Laundry area is in the basement. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour!