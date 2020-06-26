283 Goodson Way NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Minutes to Midtown. Never before leased Gorgeous Townhome in Buckhead steps from The Beltline, Tanyard Creek, Ardmore Park, multiple restaurants and shops. Open concept gourmet kitchen with retro cool appliances, gas cooking range and granite counter tops. Living room and dining area with real hardwood flooring and built in speakers on 1st and 3rd floor! Luxurious master suite with two oversized walk-in closets, bath with spa tub, seperate shower and dual vanities. Plenty of storage throughout and two car garage.