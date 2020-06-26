All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 23 2019

283 Goodson Way NW

283 Goodson Way NW · No Longer Available
Location

283 Goodson Way NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
Brookwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Minutes to Midtown. Never before leased Gorgeous Townhome in Buckhead steps from The Beltline, Tanyard Creek, Ardmore Park, multiple restaurants and shops. Open concept gourmet kitchen with retro cool appliances, gas cooking range and granite counter tops. Living room and dining area with real hardwood flooring and built in speakers on 1st and 3rd floor! Luxurious master suite with two oversized walk-in closets, bath with spa tub, seperate shower and dual vanities. Plenty of storage throughout and two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 Goodson Way NW have any available units?
283 Goodson Way NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 283 Goodson Way NW have?
Some of 283 Goodson Way NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 283 Goodson Way NW currently offering any rent specials?
283 Goodson Way NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 Goodson Way NW pet-friendly?
No, 283 Goodson Way NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 283 Goodson Way NW offer parking?
Yes, 283 Goodson Way NW offers parking.
Does 283 Goodson Way NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 283 Goodson Way NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 Goodson Way NW have a pool?
No, 283 Goodson Way NW does not have a pool.
Does 283 Goodson Way NW have accessible units?
No, 283 Goodson Way NW does not have accessible units.
Does 283 Goodson Way NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 283 Goodson Way NW has units with dishwashers.
