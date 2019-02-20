All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28209 Plantation Drive North East

28209 Plantation Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

28209 Plantation Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
RARE FIND! TOP FLOOR 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath condo with LAKE view in Sought after Plantation at LENOX! Highly desirable GATED Buckhead community with a 24/7 guard station and on 32+ acres of landscaped grounds. This unit is located in the ONLY building in this complex w/ a private concierge! Open floor plan. Galley Kitchen w/ black appliances. Large living area w/ fireplace, wet bar and access to a large Balcony w/ lake view. Separate 8 chair dining area. Large Master bedroom w/ cozy fireplace and walk-in closet. Master bath w/ separate shower and soaking garden tub. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. 3 covered parking spaces. Wonderful amenities including a swimming pool, clubhouse, and brand new fitness center. Close to Lenox Mall, Phipps Plaza and all Buckhead clubs and restaurants, walking distance to Marta. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28209 Plantation Drive North East have any available units?
28209 Plantation Drive North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 28209 Plantation Drive North East have?
Some of 28209 Plantation Drive North East's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28209 Plantation Drive North East currently offering any rent specials?
28209 Plantation Drive North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28209 Plantation Drive North East pet-friendly?
No, 28209 Plantation Drive North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 28209 Plantation Drive North East offer parking?
Yes, 28209 Plantation Drive North East offers parking.
Does 28209 Plantation Drive North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28209 Plantation Drive North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28209 Plantation Drive North East have a pool?
Yes, 28209 Plantation Drive North East has a pool.
Does 28209 Plantation Drive North East have accessible units?
No, 28209 Plantation Drive North East does not have accessible units.
Does 28209 Plantation Drive North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 28209 Plantation Drive North East does not have units with dishwashers.

