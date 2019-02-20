28209 Plantation Drive North East

Amenities

RARE FIND! TOP FLOOR 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath condo with LAKE view in Sought after Plantation at LENOX! Highly desirable GATED Buckhead community with a 24/7 guard station and on 32+ acres of landscaped grounds. This unit is located in the ONLY building in this complex w/ a private concierge! Open floor plan. Galley Kitchen w/ black appliances. Large living area w/ fireplace, wet bar and access to a large Balcony w/ lake view. Separate 8 chair dining area. Large Master bedroom w/ cozy fireplace and walk-in closet. Master bath w/ separate shower and soaking garden tub. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. 3 covered parking spaces. Wonderful amenities including a swimming pool, clubhouse, and brand new fitness center. Close to Lenox Mall, Phipps Plaza and all Buckhead clubs and restaurants, walking distance to Marta. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson