2748 The Fontainebleau

4 Bedroom 2 Bath - Spacious Home - Located in South Fulton

Easy Access to Express Way. Close to Mall and Shopping Center

This Brick Ranch Beauty has hardwood floors throughout. No longer do you have to worry about cleaning carpets. This spacious home come with a large eat in kitchen, upgraded appliances, Wall to Ceiling Fireplace in Family Room. Don't feel like staying inside, no problem because the extended screen in sunroom is great for sitting out side an enjoying the weather. Quiet well kept neighborhood. Updated bathrooms. Available Immediately.



Sorry No Voucher's Accepted



