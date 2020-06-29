All apartments in Atlanta
2748 The Fontainebleau
2748 The Fontainebleau

2748 The Fontainebleau Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2748 The Fontainebleau Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Greenbriar

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
4 Bedroom 2 Bath - Spacious Home - Located in South Fulton
Easy Access to Express Way. Close to Mall and Shopping Center
This Brick Ranch Beauty has hardwood floors throughout. No longer do you have to worry about cleaning carpets. This spacious home come with a large eat in kitchen, upgraded appliances, Wall to Ceiling Fireplace in Family Room. Don't feel like staying inside, no problem because the extended screen in sunroom is great for sitting out side an enjoying the weather. Quiet well kept neighborhood. Updated bathrooms. Available Immediately.

Sorry No Voucher's Accepted

437

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2748 The Fontainebleau have any available units?
2748 The Fontainebleau doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2748 The Fontainebleau have?
Some of 2748 The Fontainebleau's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2748 The Fontainebleau currently offering any rent specials?
2748 The Fontainebleau is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2748 The Fontainebleau pet-friendly?
No, 2748 The Fontainebleau is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2748 The Fontainebleau offer parking?
No, 2748 The Fontainebleau does not offer parking.
Does 2748 The Fontainebleau have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2748 The Fontainebleau does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2748 The Fontainebleau have a pool?
No, 2748 The Fontainebleau does not have a pool.
Does 2748 The Fontainebleau have accessible units?
No, 2748 The Fontainebleau does not have accessible units.
Does 2748 The Fontainebleau have units with dishwashers?
No, 2748 The Fontainebleau does not have units with dishwashers.
