Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated pool fireplace

In the heart of Garden Hills, this renovated 2 story home offers hardwood floors throughout. Inviting living room with lots of light, bookcases and marble fireplace. Sunroom perfect for an office. Separate spacious dining room. Large kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar and lots of cabinets. 3 Bed, 2 bath upstairs. Half bath on main. Beautiful relaxing patio and backyard. Walk to GH pool, AIS, CTK and the Shops of Buckhead. Additional Landscaping fee of $100/month