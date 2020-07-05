2702 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest

Amenities
Beautifully renovated 3 bed 1 bath ranch
Bright and airy, tons of natural lighting
Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout
Gorgeous custom tiled shower
Ceiling fans in all bedrooms
Brand new double pane windows, hvac, tankless water heater means instant hot water for you always
Upgraded plumbing and electrical
Comes with electric stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator, and stackable washer and dryer
All electric!
Carport
Attached shed for storage
*Pet policy: Sorry no pets.