Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2702 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

2702 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest

2702 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2702 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Collier Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Beautifully renovated 3 bed 1 bath ranch
Bright and airy, tons of natural lighting
Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout
Gorgeous custom tiled shower
Ceiling fans in all bedrooms
Brand new double pane windows, hvac, tankless water heater means instant hot water for you always
Upgraded plumbing and electrical
Comes with electric stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator, and stackable washer and dryer
All electric!
Carport
Attached shed for storage

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest have any available units?
2702 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest have?
Some of 2702 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2702 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2702 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2702 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 2702 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest offers parking.
Does 2702 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2702 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 2702 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2702 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2702 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2702 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

