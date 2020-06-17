2700 Pine Tree Road NE

Amenities
Gated community, luxury top floor condo; Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout; Excellent in town location-minutes to Buckhead and Midtown; Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, tile backsplash and granite countertops; Featuring updated fixtures, bright, open floorplan that will delight. and views to open living/dining. Oversized bedrooms with walk-in closet in each bedroom. Spacious bathrooms with tiled flooring, granite countertops on each countertop and new lighting. Separate laundry/utility room is a bonus with washer/dryer included.