2700 Pine Tree Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

Gated community, luxury top floor condo; Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout; Excellent in town location-minutes to Buckhead and Midtown; Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, tile backsplash and granite countertops; Featuring updated fixtures, bright, open floorplan that will delight. and views to open living/dining. Oversized bedrooms with walk-in closet in each bedroom. Spacious bathrooms with tiled flooring, granite countertops on each countertop and new lighting. Separate laundry/utility room is a bonus with washer/dryer included.