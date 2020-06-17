All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2700 Pine Tree Road NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2700 Pine Tree Road NE
Last updated November 22 2019 at 12:02 AM

2700 Pine Tree Road NE

2700 Pine Tree Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pine Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2700 Pine Tree Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Gated community, luxury top floor condo; Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout; Excellent in town location-minutes to Buckhead and Midtown; Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, tile backsplash and granite countertops; Featuring updated fixtures, bright, open floorplan that will delight. and views to open living/dining. Oversized bedrooms with walk-in closet in each bedroom. Spacious bathrooms with tiled flooring, granite countertops on each countertop and new lighting. Separate laundry/utility room is a bonus with washer/dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Pine Tree Road NE have any available units?
2700 Pine Tree Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 Pine Tree Road NE have?
Some of 2700 Pine Tree Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Pine Tree Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Pine Tree Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Pine Tree Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 2700 Pine Tree Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2700 Pine Tree Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Pine Tree Road NE offers parking.
Does 2700 Pine Tree Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2700 Pine Tree Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Pine Tree Road NE have a pool?
No, 2700 Pine Tree Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Pine Tree Road NE have accessible units?
No, 2700 Pine Tree Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Pine Tree Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Pine Tree Road NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morningside Courts
594 Wimbledon Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30326
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S
Atlanta, GA 30341
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road
Atlanta, GA 30328
Wildwood Ridge
1000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Avana Westside
1040 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus