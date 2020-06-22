All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2690 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2690 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest
Last updated March 6 2020 at 1:10 AM

2690 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest

2690 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2690 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Collier Heights

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This single family home was recently renovated, with a fully overhauled Kitchen and master suite. The kitchen has brand new cabinets, granite countertops and island. Its a five minute drive to Westridge shopping center, as well as Holmes and Gordon Plaza. With an enormous 2,300 square feet of space, not to mention its only one block over from Dale Creek Park, this home is perfect for families.

For other available rentals, rental criteria, application information and FAQ's, please visit our website at https://www.sapirrealty.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

Disclosure:

All information is believed to be accurate, however, changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist nor do we accept payment of deposits via CashApp, Zelle or Wire transfers. Please make sure to call our office to confirm payment options.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2690 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest have any available units?
2690 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2690 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2690 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2690 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2690 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2690 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 2690 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 2690 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2690 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2690 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 2690 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2690 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2690 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2690 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2690 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2690 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2690 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex West Midtown
1133 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Hanover Midtown
888 Juniper Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
Bell Buckhead West
3201 Downwood Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Piedmont House
205 12th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Arium Brookhaven
1295 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Roswell Court Condominiums
39 Roswell Ct NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus