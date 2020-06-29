2680 Pine Tree Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 2 level end unit townhome in a soon to be gated enclave of 8 townhomes. The home features beautiful hardwood floors, freshly painted neutral gray colors, fireplace in family room with black granite facing, one car garage and so much more you must see. Interior lighting and bathroom fixtures has just been updated throughout the home making this property even more attractive. Superior location, just minutes from EVERYTHING, Midtown Atlanta, Lenox Square, Piedmont Park and Buckhead. Great property sure to go fast in the highly-desired location!