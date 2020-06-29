All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM

2680 Pine Tree Rd

2680 Pine Tree Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2680 Pine Tree Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Fantastic 2 level end unit townhome in a soon to be gated enclave of 8 townhomes. The home features beautiful hardwood floors, freshly painted neutral gray colors, fireplace in family room with black granite facing, one car garage and so much more you must see. Interior lighting and bathroom fixtures has just been updated throughout the home making this property even more attractive. Superior location, just minutes from EVERYTHING, Midtown Atlanta, Lenox Square, Piedmont Park and Buckhead. Great property sure to go fast in the highly-desired location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2680 Pine Tree Rd have any available units?
2680 Pine Tree Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2680 Pine Tree Rd have?
Some of 2680 Pine Tree Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2680 Pine Tree Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2680 Pine Tree Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2680 Pine Tree Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2680 Pine Tree Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2680 Pine Tree Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2680 Pine Tree Rd offers parking.
Does 2680 Pine Tree Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2680 Pine Tree Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2680 Pine Tree Rd have a pool?
No, 2680 Pine Tree Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2680 Pine Tree Rd have accessible units?
No, 2680 Pine Tree Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2680 Pine Tree Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2680 Pine Tree Rd has units with dishwashers.
