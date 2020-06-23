All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2656 Santa Barbara.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2656 Santa Barbara
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

2656 Santa Barbara

2656 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2656 Santa Barbara Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Collier Heights

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
****Charming 2br/2ba in Atlanta*****10 Mins from Downtown!!!****READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!! - Don't hesitate to take advantage of this AWESOME, NEWLY RENOVATED home!! This home features a spacious open floor plan. A SUPER CUTE, 2br/2ba, that is clean and ready for your IMMEDIATE move-in!! NEW floors throughout, a living room with big windows for tons of natural sunlight! The home also features a beautiful, open and large kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and custom cabinetry. Both bedrooms are a nice size with the master featuring a huge walk-in closet!! Come enjoy your private, fenced back yard, just perfect for your backyard BBQ's and letting Fido run around! Home is in a GREAT LOCATION, since you will be minutes away from the Downtown/Midtown area, and a stone's throw away from schools, shopping, major highways, and MARTA!!! This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!!

Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long!

Send emails of interest to WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to Aisha at:

granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635

****Please be prepared to view homes by appointment only. Due to COVID-19, in an effort to comply with social distancing protocol, only one family permitted in the home at a time. Thank you for your understanding. Virtual tours coming soon.****

(RLNE4622691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2656 Santa Barbara have any available units?
2656 Santa Barbara doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2656 Santa Barbara have?
Some of 2656 Santa Barbara's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2656 Santa Barbara currently offering any rent specials?
2656 Santa Barbara is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2656 Santa Barbara pet-friendly?
Yes, 2656 Santa Barbara is pet friendly.
Does 2656 Santa Barbara offer parking?
No, 2656 Santa Barbara does not offer parking.
Does 2656 Santa Barbara have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2656 Santa Barbara does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2656 Santa Barbara have a pool?
No, 2656 Santa Barbara does not have a pool.
Does 2656 Santa Barbara have accessible units?
No, 2656 Santa Barbara does not have accessible units.
Does 2656 Santa Barbara have units with dishwashers?
No, 2656 Santa Barbara does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana on Main
508 Main St NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Byron
549 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
The Brady
930 Howell Mill Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30080
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus