2656 Santa Barbara

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

****Charming 2br/2ba in Atlanta*****10 Mins from Downtown!!!****READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!! - Don't hesitate to take advantage of this AWESOME, NEWLY RENOVATED home!! This home features a spacious open floor plan. A SUPER CUTE, 2br/2ba, that is clean and ready for your IMMEDIATE move-in!! NEW floors throughout, a living room with big windows for tons of natural sunlight! The home also features a beautiful, open and large kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and custom cabinetry. Both bedrooms are a nice size with the master featuring a huge walk-in closet!! Come enjoy your private, fenced back yard, just perfect for your backyard BBQ's and letting Fido run around! Home is in a GREAT LOCATION, since you will be minutes away from the Downtown/Midtown area, and a stone's throw away from schools, shopping, major highways, and MARTA!!! This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!!



Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long!



Send emails of interest to WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to Aisha at:



granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635



****Please be prepared to view homes by appointment only. Due to COVID-19, in an effort to comply with social distancing protocol, only one family permitted in the home at a time. Thank you for your understanding. Virtual tours coming soon.****



(RLNE4622691)