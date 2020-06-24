265 18th Street NW

Amenities

parking furnished

Another great FULLY FURNISHED LISTING from Above The Line Properties. This 1 bed 1 1/2 bath loft in Atlantic Station is offered for $3,250/month including utilities! This fabulous place has a private bedroom in the loft space, with a downstairs that is open and perfect for entertaining. Enjoy in unit laundry and assigned parking. Located in Atlantic Station and walkable to many retail shops and restaurants just seconds from 85/75 with an easy commute to most Studios in Atlanta and Metro Atlanta.