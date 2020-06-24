All apartments in Atlanta
265 18th Street NW

265 18th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

265 18th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30363
Atlantic Station

Amenities

parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
Another great FULLY FURNISHED LISTING from Above The Line Properties. This 1 bed 1 1/2 bath loft in Atlantic Station is offered for $3,250/month including utilities! This fabulous place has a private bedroom in the loft space, with a downstairs that is open and perfect for entertaining. Enjoy in unit laundry and assigned parking. Located in Atlantic Station and walkable to many retail shops and restaurants just seconds from 85/75 with an easy commute to most Studios in Atlanta and Metro Atlanta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 18th Street NW have any available units?
265 18th Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 265 18th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
265 18th Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 18th Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 265 18th Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 265 18th Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 265 18th Street NW offers parking.
Does 265 18th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 18th Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 18th Street NW have a pool?
No, 265 18th Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 265 18th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 265 18th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 265 18th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 265 18th Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 265 18th Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 265 18th Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.
