Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming brick home in sought after Ridgemore Heights - tucked away on a wooded lot. The main level features a spacious living room/dining room open floor plan with hardwood floors. Large family room off the living room with built in bookshelves and access to the rear patio. Kitchen is updated and features granite countertops and a breakfast bar. Small hallway with laundry and full bath leads to a main level bedroom. Upstairs features two nice size bedrooms and a full bathroom. A large patio across the bath of the home will be great for outdoor entertaining. There is a one car drive under garage and additional space in driveway for another vehicle. Due to Covid-19, no physical showings until the end of July. Please view the photos.