Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2594 Laurel Cirlce NW

2594 Laurel Circle NW · No Longer Available
Location

2594 Laurel Circle NW, Atlanta, GA 30311
Westhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
fireplace
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Look no further! This beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home has everything that you need. Bright, white kitchen includes a gas range, bar, and breakfast area. Large family room includes fireplace, view from kitchen, and sliding door access to the patio. Perfect for entertaining. Spacious master includes an en suite with garden tub, separate shower, and double vanity. Convenient second floor laundry. Feel safe and at home in this gated, swim and tennis community. Located within walking distance from the MARTA station, and easy access to I-20 and I-285. Welcome to your new home!Access Rental Requirements and Application at http://smallwoodrealestateservices.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2594 Laurel Cirlce NW have any available units?
2594 Laurel Cirlce NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2594 Laurel Cirlce NW have?
Some of 2594 Laurel Cirlce NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2594 Laurel Cirlce NW currently offering any rent specials?
2594 Laurel Cirlce NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2594 Laurel Cirlce NW pet-friendly?
No, 2594 Laurel Cirlce NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2594 Laurel Cirlce NW offer parking?
No, 2594 Laurel Cirlce NW does not offer parking.
Does 2594 Laurel Cirlce NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2594 Laurel Cirlce NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2594 Laurel Cirlce NW have a pool?
Yes, 2594 Laurel Cirlce NW has a pool.
Does 2594 Laurel Cirlce NW have accessible units?
No, 2594 Laurel Cirlce NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2594 Laurel Cirlce NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2594 Laurel Cirlce NW does not have units with dishwashers.
