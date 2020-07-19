2594 Laurel Cirlce NW

Amenities

patio / balcony pool tennis court fireplace bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool tennis court

Look no further! This beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home has everything that you need. Bright, white kitchen includes a gas range, bar, and breakfast area. Large family room includes fireplace, view from kitchen, and sliding door access to the patio. Perfect for entertaining. Spacious master includes an en suite with garden tub, separate shower, and double vanity. Convenient second floor laundry. Feel safe and at home in this gated, swim and tennis community. Located within walking distance from the MARTA station, and easy access to I-20 and I-285. Welcome to your new home!Access Rental Requirements and Application at http://smallwoodrealestateservices.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp