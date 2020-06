Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Amazing, full (to the studs) renovation in a wonderful Grant Park location! Everything in this home is new, including all new kitchen with SS appliances, granite ctops and custom cabinetry, spacious master bathroom with a double vanity, separate soaking tub and a oversized shower with multiple showerheads. Huge master closet! Designer finishes throughout the entire home.