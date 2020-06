Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Light filled executive home built in 2014 with lots of windows~~5 Bedrooms/5 Baths includes one bed/bath on main~~Open floor plan with hardwood floors on both main and second level~~Screened porch plus open grilling deck~~Level back yard with trees~~2 car garage plus parking pad~~White kitchen with stainless appliances, oversized island, separate eating area and granite counters~~Butlers pantry~~Walk in pantry~~6 burner gas stove~~Master suite includes spa bathroom~~separate shower and slipper tub, spacious closets~~Laundry room on second level w/ sink and folding area.