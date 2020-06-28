All apartments in Atlanta
2537 Sibley Drive NE
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:58 AM

2537 Sibley Drive NE

2537 Sibley Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

2537 Sibley Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Lenox Road Townhome! Spacious 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bath Buckhead Townhome in Gated Community! Located off Lenox Road, minutes from Lenox Square Mall and Phipps Plaza Mall. Sarah Smith, Sutton and North Atlanta Schools. Buckhead Park at Lenox.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2537 Sibley Drive NE have any available units?
2537 Sibley Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2537 Sibley Drive NE have?
Some of 2537 Sibley Drive NE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2537 Sibley Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
2537 Sibley Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2537 Sibley Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 2537 Sibley Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2537 Sibley Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 2537 Sibley Drive NE offers parking.
Does 2537 Sibley Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2537 Sibley Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2537 Sibley Drive NE have a pool?
No, 2537 Sibley Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 2537 Sibley Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 2537 Sibley Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2537 Sibley Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2537 Sibley Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
