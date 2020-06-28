Lenox Road Townhome! Spacious 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bath Buckhead Townhome in Gated Community! Located off Lenox Road, minutes from Lenox Square Mall and Phipps Plaza Mall. Sarah Smith, Sutton and North Atlanta Schools. Buckhead Park at Lenox.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2537 Sibley Drive NE have any available units?
2537 Sibley Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2537 Sibley Drive NE have?
Some of 2537 Sibley Drive NE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2537 Sibley Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
2537 Sibley Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.