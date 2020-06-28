25314 Plantation Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Application Approved/Lease in Progress. Top Floor Condo in Gated Buckhead Community w/24-7 Attended Guard House. So Convenient to Emory, CDC and I-85! Quiet Location at Back of Community in the 25000 Building. This Condo is in Great Original Condition with New Stove and Microwave. Perfect Roommate Plan and 2 Assigned Parking Spaces in Garage. DO NOT USE ZILLOW or SHOWING TIME to Book Appointments. One Pet Considered Under 25 Lbs with Pet Deposit.Fitness Center, 30+ Acres of Beautiful Landscaped Grounds for Long Nature Walks, Lovely Swimming Pool w/Cabana Area.