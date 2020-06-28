All apartments in Atlanta
25314 Plantation Drive NE

25314 Plantation Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

25314 Plantation Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Application Approved/Lease in Progress. Top Floor Condo in Gated Buckhead Community w/24-7 Attended Guard House. So Convenient to Emory, CDC and I-85! Quiet Location at Back of Community in the 25000 Building. This Condo is in Great Original Condition with New Stove and Microwave. Perfect Roommate Plan and 2 Assigned Parking Spaces in Garage. DO NOT USE ZILLOW or SHOWING TIME to Book Appointments. One Pet Considered Under 25 Lbs with Pet Deposit.Fitness Center, 30+ Acres of Beautiful Landscaped Grounds for Long Nature Walks, Lovely Swimming Pool w/Cabana Area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25314 Plantation Drive NE have any available units?
25314 Plantation Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 25314 Plantation Drive NE have?
Some of 25314 Plantation Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25314 Plantation Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
25314 Plantation Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25314 Plantation Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 25314 Plantation Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 25314 Plantation Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 25314 Plantation Drive NE offers parking.
Does 25314 Plantation Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25314 Plantation Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25314 Plantation Drive NE have a pool?
Yes, 25314 Plantation Drive NE has a pool.
Does 25314 Plantation Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 25314 Plantation Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 25314 Plantation Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25314 Plantation Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
