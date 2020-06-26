All apartments in Atlanta
2512 Brookwood Drive NE
Last updated March 4 2020 at 4:35 AM

2512 Brookwood Drive NE

2512 Brookwood Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2512 Brookwood Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Heights East

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 1920's cottage in sought-after Peachtree Heights East offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. This renovated home includes living room with fireplace, sunroom ideal for an office or playroom. Kitchen has white cabinets, stainless steel appliance and breakfast area. Oversized master with dual closets and master bath with dual vanities and shower. 2 additional bedrooms on main with shared bath. Newly finished basement offers built-in wet bar, living room, laundry, bedroom and bath. Oversized deck leads to private fenced-in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 Brookwood Drive NE have any available units?
2512 Brookwood Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 Brookwood Drive NE have?
Some of 2512 Brookwood Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 Brookwood Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Brookwood Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Brookwood Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 2512 Brookwood Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2512 Brookwood Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 2512 Brookwood Drive NE offers parking.
Does 2512 Brookwood Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 Brookwood Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Brookwood Drive NE have a pool?
No, 2512 Brookwood Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Brookwood Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 2512 Brookwood Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Brookwood Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 Brookwood Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
