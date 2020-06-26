2512 Brookwood Drive NE

Amenities

Charming 1920's cottage in sought-after Peachtree Heights East offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. This renovated home includes living room with fireplace, sunroom ideal for an office or playroom. Kitchen has white cabinets, stainless steel appliance and breakfast area. Oversized master with dual closets and master bath with dual vanities and shower. 2 additional bedrooms on main with shared bath. Newly finished basement offers built-in wet bar, living room, laundry, bedroom and bath. Oversized deck leads to private fenced-in backyard.