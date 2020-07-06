2485 W Wesley Road NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Situated on 5 acres, this gated Residence offers the ultimate in privacy w/a Pool & Pool House. The perfect floor plan for many w/a large open eat-in Kitchen, intimate Keeping Room & walk out Backyard to the Pool & Pool House. Grand Living Room, intimate Dining Room, plus impressive Den that opens to generous walk out Patio. Main Level Master Bedroom Suite w/abundant sunlight. Upstairs offers large ensuite secondary Bedrooms plus additional office & playroom spaces. Sizable Terrace level w/a Theatre Room, Kitchenette, + Craft & Recreation Rms.