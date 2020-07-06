All apartments in Atlanta
2485 W Wesley Road NW

2485 West Wesley Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2485 West Wesley Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Paces

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Situated on 5 acres, this gated Residence offers the ultimate in privacy w/a Pool & Pool House. The perfect floor plan for many w/a large open eat-in Kitchen, intimate Keeping Room & walk out Backyard to the Pool & Pool House. Grand Living Room, intimate Dining Room, plus impressive Den that opens to generous walk out Patio. Main Level Master Bedroom Suite w/abundant sunlight. Upstairs offers large ensuite secondary Bedrooms plus additional office & playroom spaces. Sizable Terrace level w/a Theatre Room, Kitchenette, + Craft & Recreation Rms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2485 W Wesley Road NW have any available units?
2485 W Wesley Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2485 W Wesley Road NW have?
Some of 2485 W Wesley Road NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2485 W Wesley Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
2485 W Wesley Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2485 W Wesley Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 2485 W Wesley Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2485 W Wesley Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 2485 W Wesley Road NW offers parking.
Does 2485 W Wesley Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2485 W Wesley Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2485 W Wesley Road NW have a pool?
Yes, 2485 W Wesley Road NW has a pool.
Does 2485 W Wesley Road NW have accessible units?
No, 2485 W Wesley Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2485 W Wesley Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2485 W Wesley Road NW has units with dishwashers.

