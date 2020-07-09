242 12th Street NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill

Gorgeous condo across from Piedmont Park is where you want to be! This charming 1BR/1BA corner unit w/loads of character in a classic 1920's building has Beautiful Hardwoods throughout, lots of natural light, Big living-room, Period moldings, Large BR big enough for a king/queen, bring your Armoire too. Huge walk-in closet, Beautiful bath with new sink, custom lighting, glass shelving & new toilet too! Eat-in kitchen w/gas stove for the chef and Big cabinets with lots of storage space. Community deck at back of building and personal storage unit. The Best of Midtown!