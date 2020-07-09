All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:30 AM

242 12th Street NE

242 12th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

242 12th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Gorgeous condo across from Piedmont Park is where you want to be! This charming 1BR/1BA corner unit w/loads of character in a classic 1920's building has Beautiful Hardwoods throughout, lots of natural light, Big living-room, Period moldings, Large BR big enough for a king/queen, bring your Armoire too. Huge walk-in closet, Beautiful bath with new sink, custom lighting, glass shelving & new toilet too! Eat-in kitchen w/gas stove for the chef and Big cabinets with lots of storage space. Community deck at back of building and personal storage unit. The Best of Midtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 12th Street NE have any available units?
242 12th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 242 12th Street NE have?
Some of 242 12th Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 12th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
242 12th Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 12th Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 242 12th Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 242 12th Street NE offer parking?
No, 242 12th Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 242 12th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 12th Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 12th Street NE have a pool?
No, 242 12th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 242 12th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 242 12th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 242 12th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 242 12th Street NE has units with dishwashers.

