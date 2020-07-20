All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2367 Cascade Rd - B5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2367 Cascade Rd - B5
Last updated March 29 2019 at 3:51 PM

2367 Cascade Rd - B5

2367 Cascade Road SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2367 Cascade Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30311
Cascade Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Completely renovated in 2005. We have multiple units available, with some available for immediate move-in. These units are spacious and comfortable, each with a front and back door. The kitchen includes all appliances and all units come with washer & dryer hook up for stacked units (just the hook-ups) The units are total electric.
Cascade Heights Condominiums is beautiful and well maintained. It features a green space court yard in the middle of all the units and parking near each unit. The complex has 10 buildings, with 4 units per building. It is well located to shopping, Marta, and the highway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2367 Cascade Rd - B5 have any available units?
2367 Cascade Rd - B5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2367 Cascade Rd - B5 have?
Some of 2367 Cascade Rd - B5's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2367 Cascade Rd - B5 currently offering any rent specials?
2367 Cascade Rd - B5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2367 Cascade Rd - B5 pet-friendly?
No, 2367 Cascade Rd - B5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2367 Cascade Rd - B5 offer parking?
Yes, 2367 Cascade Rd - B5 offers parking.
Does 2367 Cascade Rd - B5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2367 Cascade Rd - B5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2367 Cascade Rd - B5 have a pool?
No, 2367 Cascade Rd - B5 does not have a pool.
Does 2367 Cascade Rd - B5 have accessible units?
No, 2367 Cascade Rd - B5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2367 Cascade Rd - B5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2367 Cascade Rd - B5 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
The Atlantic Ashford
3716 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
675 N Highland
675 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Glenwood at Grant Park
860 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Ayla
44 Krog St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Ansley Forest
1659 Monroe Dr. NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus