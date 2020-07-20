2367 Cascade Rd - B5

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Completely renovated in 2005. We have multiple units available, with some available for immediate move-in. These units are spacious and comfortable, each with a front and back door. The kitchen includes all appliances and all units come with washer & dryer hook up for stacked units (just the hook-ups) The units are total electric.

Cascade Heights Condominiums is beautiful and well maintained. It features a green space court yard in the middle of all the units and parking near each unit. The complex has 10 buildings, with 4 units per building. It is well located to shopping, Marta, and the highway.