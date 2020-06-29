All apartments in Atlanta
2358 NW St. James Dr
2358 NW St. James Dr

2358 Saint James Dr NW
Location

2358 Saint James Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Almond Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Total renovation in a rapidly up and coming urban neighborhood! Enjoy the gleaming hardwoods, new granite counter tops, new cabinets, all new appliances, new bathrooms, open concept floor plan, and a breakfast bar! Home features 3 bedrooms with 2 baths (1 is a Jack & Jill) all on the main level. This home is located not far from the future Beltline and quarry! A rising area close to Grove Park, new Quarry Park. It is also less than two miles from Marta and is less than five miles from Mercedes Benz Stadium. Must see to believe!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2358 NW St. James Dr have any available units?
2358 NW St. James Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2358 NW St. James Dr have?
Some of 2358 NW St. James Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2358 NW St. James Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2358 NW St. James Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2358 NW St. James Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2358 NW St. James Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2358 NW St. James Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2358 NW St. James Dr offers parking.
Does 2358 NW St. James Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2358 NW St. James Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2358 NW St. James Dr have a pool?
No, 2358 NW St. James Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2358 NW St. James Dr have accessible units?
No, 2358 NW St. James Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2358 NW St. James Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2358 NW St. James Dr has units with dishwashers.

