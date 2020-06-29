2358 NW St. James Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Total renovation in a rapidly up and coming urban neighborhood! Enjoy the gleaming hardwoods, new granite counter tops, new cabinets, all new appliances, new bathrooms, open concept floor plan, and a breakfast bar! Home features 3 bedrooms with 2 baths (1 is a Jack & Jill) all on the main level. This home is located not far from the future Beltline and quarry! A rising area close to Grove Park, new Quarry Park. It is also less than two miles from Marta and is less than five miles from Mercedes Benz Stadium. Must see to believe!