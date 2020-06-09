All apartments in Atlanta
2344 Hurst Drive NE

2344 Hurst Drive Northeast · (404) 352-2010
Location

2344 Hurst Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Hills

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 1540 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous fully furnished home on quiet dead end street in Peachtree Hills neighborhood. This home has been beautifully renovated and has a ton of space. Main level features large living room and dining room , white kitchen with marble countertops with large walk in pantry, spacious master bedroom with large walk in closet and amazing master bath with his/her vanities, huge tiled walk in shower, two of the kids bedrooms have built in bunk beds, large family room on the lower level plus two additional bedrooms and one full bath. This house gets a ton of light and feels

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2344 Hurst Drive NE have any available units?
2344 Hurst Drive NE has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2344 Hurst Drive NE have?
Some of 2344 Hurst Drive NE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2344 Hurst Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
2344 Hurst Drive NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2344 Hurst Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 2344 Hurst Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2344 Hurst Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 2344 Hurst Drive NE does offer parking.
Does 2344 Hurst Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2344 Hurst Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2344 Hurst Drive NE have a pool?
No, 2344 Hurst Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 2344 Hurst Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 2344 Hurst Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2344 Hurst Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2344 Hurst Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
