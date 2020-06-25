All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 233 Murray Hill Avenue NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
233 Murray Hill Avenue NE
Last updated July 23 2019 at 4:47 PM

233 Murray Hill Avenue NE

233 Murray Hill Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Kirkwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

233 Murray Hill Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1dde576064 ---- Charming Kirkwood home offers a perfect combination of charm & modern updates including detailed molding, custom built-ins, gorgeous hardwoods & lush front/backyard. Kitchen w/subway tile backsplash, designer lighting, SS appliances & opens to the elegant dining room. Brick fireplace & natural light create a wonderful living room. Relaxing master. Lavish master bath w/contemporary shower & tile floor. Walk to area restaurants and shops. Visit atlantapropertymanagement.com for more information. Tenants responsible for the lawn. Utilities included: None Pet Policy: 2 Pets Max with $250 Pet Fee Per Pet - Non-refundable Security Deposit: $2095 This property is ONLY being leased through Atlanta Property Management Group. If anyone else contacts you about this property, please let us know.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Murray Hill Avenue NE have any available units?
233 Murray Hill Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 Murray Hill Avenue NE have?
Some of 233 Murray Hill Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 Murray Hill Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
233 Murray Hill Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Murray Hill Avenue NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 233 Murray Hill Avenue NE is pet friendly.
Does 233 Murray Hill Avenue NE offer parking?
No, 233 Murray Hill Avenue NE does not offer parking.
Does 233 Murray Hill Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 Murray Hill Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Murray Hill Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 233 Murray Hill Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 233 Murray Hill Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 233 Murray Hill Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Murray Hill Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 Murray Hill Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northside Plaza
440 Markham St SW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Westside Townhomes
1514 Northwest Drive Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Pointe at Collier Hills
914 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Piedmont House
205 12th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Camden Phipps
700 Phipps Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Gramercy At Buckhead
3315 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305
Edge on the Beltline
670 Dekalb Avenue Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30307
The Row at Twenty Sixth
225 26th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus