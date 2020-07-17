All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

232 SE Sydney Street SE

232 Sydney St SE · (404) 293-1027
Location

232 Sydney St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly renovated spacious upper 2-2 unit perfect for room-mates. Features include off-street parking, new appliances, optional private entrance for each Room-mate. Great location, walking distance to park, shops and restaurants, Zoo Atlanta, Cyclorama. Located on a quiet section of Sydney Street, close to expressway and 5 minutes to downtown Atlanta. Rental amount includes water, sewer and garbage pick-up.
Landlord will consider pets based on case by case situation and there will be a monthly pet fee in addition to the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 SE Sydney Street SE have any available units?
232 SE Sydney Street SE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 SE Sydney Street SE have?
Some of 232 SE Sydney Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 SE Sydney Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
232 SE Sydney Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 SE Sydney Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 SE Sydney Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 232 SE Sydney Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 232 SE Sydney Street SE offers parking.
Does 232 SE Sydney Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 232 SE Sydney Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 SE Sydney Street SE have a pool?
No, 232 SE Sydney Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 232 SE Sydney Street SE have accessible units?
No, 232 SE Sydney Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 232 SE Sydney Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 SE Sydney Street SE has units with dishwashers.
