232 SE Sydney Street SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Newly renovated spacious upper 2-2 unit perfect for room-mates. Features include off-street parking, new appliances, optional private entrance for each Room-mate. Great location, walking distance to park, shops and restaurants, Zoo Atlanta, Cyclorama. Located on a quiet section of Sydney Street, close to expressway and 5 minutes to downtown Atlanta. Rental amount includes water, sewer and garbage pick-up.

Landlord will consider pets based on case by case situation and there will be a monthly pet fee in addition to the rent.