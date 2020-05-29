All apartments in Atlanta
2309 Omaha Road Southwest

Location

2309 Omaha Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Arlington Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 Omaha Road Southwest have any available units?
2309 Omaha Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2309 Omaha Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Omaha Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 Omaha Road Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2309 Omaha Road Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 2309 Omaha Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 2309 Omaha Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 2309 Omaha Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 Omaha Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 Omaha Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 2309 Omaha Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2309 Omaha Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2309 Omaha Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 Omaha Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2309 Omaha Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2309 Omaha Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2309 Omaha Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

