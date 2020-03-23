Rent Calculator
2273 Childress Drive SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2273 Childress Drive SW
2273 Childress Drive Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
2273 Childress Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Greenbriar
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Screened in porch. Front and Backyard. Central Air. Hardwood Floors.
Section 8 Not Accepted At This Time.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2273 Childress Drive SW have any available units?
2273 Childress Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time.
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2273 Childress Drive SW have?
Some of 2273 Childress Drive SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2273 Childress Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
2273 Childress Drive SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2273 Childress Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 2273 Childress Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2273 Childress Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 2273 Childress Drive SW does offer parking.
Does 2273 Childress Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2273 Childress Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2273 Childress Drive SW have a pool?
No, 2273 Childress Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 2273 Childress Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 2273 Childress Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2273 Childress Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2273 Childress Drive SW does not have units with dishwashers.
