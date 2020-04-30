All apartments in Atlanta
2225 Swallow Circle SE
2225 Swallow Circle SE

2225 Swallow Circle Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2225 Swallow Circle Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Swallow Circle - Baywood

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Brick Ranch Home - Located Minutes from Downtown Atlanta - This home has living room with carpet.
Dining room with carpet.
Open kitchen floor plan with gas stove, refrigerator, laminate flooring.
Large dining room that can be converted to a family room
Bedrooms have carpet.
Updated Bathroom with new flooring and cabinets
Washer and Dryer connections.
Offstreet parking.
Yard.
Close to Marta. shopping.
South Bend Park.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 Swallow Circle SE have any available units?
2225 Swallow Circle SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2225 Swallow Circle SE have?
Some of 2225 Swallow Circle SE's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 Swallow Circle SE currently offering any rent specials?
2225 Swallow Circle SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 Swallow Circle SE pet-friendly?
No, 2225 Swallow Circle SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2225 Swallow Circle SE offer parking?
Yes, 2225 Swallow Circle SE offers parking.
Does 2225 Swallow Circle SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2225 Swallow Circle SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 Swallow Circle SE have a pool?
No, 2225 Swallow Circle SE does not have a pool.
Does 2225 Swallow Circle SE have accessible units?
No, 2225 Swallow Circle SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 Swallow Circle SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2225 Swallow Circle SE does not have units with dishwashers.
