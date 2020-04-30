2225 Swallow Circle SE

Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Brick Ranch Home - Located Minutes from Downtown Atlanta - This home has living room with carpet.

Dining room with carpet.

Open kitchen floor plan with gas stove, refrigerator, laminate flooring.

Large dining room that can be converted to a family room

Bedrooms have carpet.

Updated Bathroom with new flooring and cabinets

Washer and Dryer connections.

Offstreet parking.

Yard.

Close to Marta. shopping.

South Bend Park.



Call today for more details!

Apply Now!

Schedule Your Showing Today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5359834)