2212 Star Mist Drive SW

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Newly renovated beautiful brick home with an open floor plan. Lots of natural light comes through front windows and back patio door. Kitchen is equipped with all appliances except a microwave and has easy access to covered back patio with a view to the living room. Spacious backyard is great for family and/or entertainment. Master bedroom suite has a walk in closet. Master bathroom has been updated with new shower and vanity. Additional bedroom has built in shelving. Partial basement with 1 car garage. Easy access to the home through basement/garage.