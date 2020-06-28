All apartments in Atlanta
2212 Star Mist Drive SW
2212 Star Mist Drive SW

2212 Star Mist Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2212 Star Mist Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Southwest Atlanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated beautiful brick home with an open floor plan. Lots of natural light comes through front windows and back patio door. Kitchen is equipped with all appliances except a microwave and has easy access to covered back patio with a view to the living room. Spacious backyard is great for family and/or entertainment. Master bedroom suite has a walk in closet. Master bathroom has been updated with new shower and vanity. Additional bedroom has built in shelving. Partial basement with 1 car garage. Easy access to the home through basement/garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 Star Mist Drive SW have any available units?
2212 Star Mist Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2212 Star Mist Drive SW have?
Some of 2212 Star Mist Drive SW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 Star Mist Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
2212 Star Mist Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 Star Mist Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 2212 Star Mist Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2212 Star Mist Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 2212 Star Mist Drive SW offers parking.
Does 2212 Star Mist Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 Star Mist Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 Star Mist Drive SW have a pool?
No, 2212 Star Mist Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 2212 Star Mist Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 2212 Star Mist Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 Star Mist Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2212 Star Mist Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
