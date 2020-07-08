All apartments in Atlanta
2202 Polar Rock Terrace SW

2202 Polar Rock Terrace Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2202 Polar Rock Terrace Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Polar Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 Polar Rock Terrace SW have any available units?
2202 Polar Rock Terrace SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2202 Polar Rock Terrace SW have?
Some of 2202 Polar Rock Terrace SW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 Polar Rock Terrace SW currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Polar Rock Terrace SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Polar Rock Terrace SW pet-friendly?
No, 2202 Polar Rock Terrace SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2202 Polar Rock Terrace SW offer parking?
Yes, 2202 Polar Rock Terrace SW offers parking.
Does 2202 Polar Rock Terrace SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 Polar Rock Terrace SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Polar Rock Terrace SW have a pool?
No, 2202 Polar Rock Terrace SW does not have a pool.
Does 2202 Polar Rock Terrace SW have accessible units?
No, 2202 Polar Rock Terrace SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Polar Rock Terrace SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2202 Polar Rock Terrace SW has units with dishwashers.

