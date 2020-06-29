Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse dog park parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2187 Colvin Court NW Available 12/02/19 Spectacular Townhome Near Nature Conservation - The Park at Vinings is located just minutes from Midtown, Downtown, Buckhead and Vinings! Adjacent to the Chattahoochee River and a gorgeous 21 acre nature conservation. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, private 2 car tandem garage and a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops. Plus a private deck and balcony. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, dog park and close proximity to Whittier Mill Park. Easy access to 285, shopping and dining. This is a must see!

*Pictures are of similar unit in complex, finishes and small details may vary.



(RLNE2625555)