2187 Colvin Court NW Available 12/02/19 Spectacular Townhome Near Nature Conservation - The Park at Vinings is located just minutes from Midtown, Downtown, Buckhead and Vinings! Adjacent to the Chattahoochee River and a gorgeous 21 acre nature conservation. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, private 2 car tandem garage and a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops. Plus a private deck and balcony. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, dog park and close proximity to Whittier Mill Park. Easy access to 285, shopping and dining. This is a must see!
*Pictures are of similar unit in complex, finishes and small details may vary.
