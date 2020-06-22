All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
2164 Camp Ground Road Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2164 Camp Ground Road Southwest

2164 Camp Ground Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2164 Camp Ground Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Kings Forest

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A gem of a ranch home featuring an updated kitchen, complete with granite countertops. Open floor plan. Carport with storage area. Approximately 1128 sf of living space. Tucked in a quiet, established Atlanta neighborhood.

SPECIAL REMARKS

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications are located on our website for your review.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,099, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,099, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2164 Camp Ground Road Southwest have any available units?
2164 Camp Ground Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2164 Camp Ground Road Southwest have?
Some of 2164 Camp Ground Road Southwest's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2164 Camp Ground Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2164 Camp Ground Road Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2164 Camp Ground Road Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2164 Camp Ground Road Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 2164 Camp Ground Road Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 2164 Camp Ground Road Southwest does offer parking.
Does 2164 Camp Ground Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2164 Camp Ground Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2164 Camp Ground Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 2164 Camp Ground Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2164 Camp Ground Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2164 Camp Ground Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2164 Camp Ground Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2164 Camp Ground Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
