215 Semel Drive NW
215 Semel Drive NW

215 Semel Circle Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

215 Semel Circle Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30309
Brookwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful property!! Don't miss out on this rare 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome located in Midtown at The Reserve at City Park.The community features access to the Beltline and minutes from I-85. Endless shopping and dining options. Hardwoods floors throughout this extremely well maintained unit. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, freshly painted and provides a view of the family room. Both full size bedrooms are on their own level and feature full baths. Washer and Dryer included. Water & Trash included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Semel Drive NW have any available units?
215 Semel Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 Semel Drive NW have?
Some of 215 Semel Drive NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Semel Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
215 Semel Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Semel Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 215 Semel Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 215 Semel Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 215 Semel Drive NW offers parking.
Does 215 Semel Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 Semel Drive NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Semel Drive NW have a pool?
No, 215 Semel Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 215 Semel Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 215 Semel Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Semel Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Semel Drive NW has units with dishwashers.

