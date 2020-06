Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Welcome Home! This fully furnished and fully updated 2 bedroom apartment is centrally located on one of Kirkwood's best streets! Feels brand new with granite counters, subway backsplash, fresh paint, new tile, and fixtures! Open main living space with lots of light and great bedrooms with spacious closets. Short term rental options available! Walk to Bessie Branham Park, Downtown Kirkwood, Sun in my Belly, Stone Mountain PATH Trail, and just minutes to Oakhurst Village! Brilliant!