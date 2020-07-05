2117 Silas Way North West

Amenities

This beautiful home has it all! Step inside to an open floor plan with gorgeous hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs master has huge en suite bath with sunken tub and separate shower. Two additional spacious bedrooms. HUGE private deck is perfect for entertaining. Walking distance to the Chattahoochee River and a short drive away to downtown. Part of Whittier Mill Village, http://www.whittiermillvillage.com. Water &amp; sewer included! For more information or to schedule an appointment call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197.