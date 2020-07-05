All apartments in Atlanta
2117 Silas Way North West

2117 Silas Way NW · No Longer Available
Location

2117 Silas Way NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Whittier Mill Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
This beautiful home has it all! Step inside to an open floor plan with gorgeous hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs master has huge en suite bath with sunken tub and separate shower. Two additional spacious bedrooms. HUGE private deck is perfect for entertaining. Walking distance to the Chattahoochee River and a short drive away to downtown. Part of Whittier Mill Village, http://www.whittiermillvillage.com. Water &amp;amp; sewer included! For more information or to schedule an appointment call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 Silas Way North West have any available units?
2117 Silas Way North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 Silas Way North West have?
Some of 2117 Silas Way North West's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 Silas Way North West currently offering any rent specials?
2117 Silas Way North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 Silas Way North West pet-friendly?
No, 2117 Silas Way North West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2117 Silas Way North West offer parking?
No, 2117 Silas Way North West does not offer parking.
Does 2117 Silas Way North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2117 Silas Way North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 Silas Way North West have a pool?
No, 2117 Silas Way North West does not have a pool.
Does 2117 Silas Way North West have accessible units?
No, 2117 Silas Way North West does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 Silas Way North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 2117 Silas Way North West does not have units with dishwashers.

