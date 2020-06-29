All apartments in Atlanta
211 Nacoochee Drive NW

211 Nacoochee Drive Northwest
Location

211 Nacoochee Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Battle

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Atlanta\'s iconic historic houses renovated to perfection. Owned by a designer shop owner and designer. A favorite destination for many of Hollywood\'s A actors, offering utmost privacy & luxury while preserving Atlanta\'s charm. Complete turnkey property, including pool maintenance, utilities, wifi, cable, and is adorned w most interesting art and antiques. An entertainer\'s dream, or a private oasis nestled in Buckhead\'s most desirable neighborhood, located a block from Peachtree Battle Ave. Full finished basement with 2 bedrooms and 2 dens. Super Bowl week $10K/night.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Nacoochee Drive NW have any available units?
211 Nacoochee Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 211 Nacoochee Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
211 Nacoochee Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Nacoochee Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 211 Nacoochee Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 211 Nacoochee Drive NW offer parking?
No, 211 Nacoochee Drive NW does not offer parking.
Does 211 Nacoochee Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Nacoochee Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Nacoochee Drive NW have a pool?
Yes, 211 Nacoochee Drive NW has a pool.
Does 211 Nacoochee Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 211 Nacoochee Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Nacoochee Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Nacoochee Drive NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Nacoochee Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Nacoochee Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.

