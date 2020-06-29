211 Nacoochee Drive NW

Amenities

recently renovated pool internet access

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool internet access

Atlanta\'s iconic historic houses renovated to perfection. Owned by a designer shop owner and designer. A favorite destination for many of Hollywood\'s A actors, offering utmost privacy & luxury while preserving Atlanta\'s charm. Complete turnkey property, including pool maintenance, utilities, wifi, cable, and is adorned w most interesting art and antiques. An entertainer\'s dream, or a private oasis nestled in Buckhead\'s most desirable neighborhood, located a block from Peachtree Battle Ave. Full finished basement with 2 bedrooms and 2 dens. Super Bowl week $10K/night.