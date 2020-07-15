210 Sampson St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking

Condo is available August 1st and can be rented for $1825. *Rental amount includes water and trash, leaving you with power, which is very minimal. The location doesn’t get much better than this! In the HEART of it all...Steps to the Beltline; Walk to 20+ restaurants (some of the best Atlanta has to offer-Rathbuns, Lady Bird, Highland Bakery, Parish, Fritti, Beetle Cat), KROG Street Market, Breweries, etc. This 2-bedroom, 1-bath Inman Park condo has been completely renovated and is in a gated community with only 9 units. Across street from BELTLINE; Right near the jogging/bike PATH, just a 15 minute walk to Marta and about a 2 minute drive to get on 75/85. Close to Little 5 Points. New Quartz countertop & Stainless Steel Appliances Fresh paint throughout, including kitchen/bathroom cabinets Washer/Dryer Included (stacked) New Flooring throughout 2nd floor unit (Top with no units above you) Back Deck Space Gated parking spot (and plenty of on-street parking for visitors) Alarm System Custom wood blinds on all windows Attic with room for lots of storage Located on Sampson Street, right off of North Highland. Most pets welcome.