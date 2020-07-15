All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 210 Sampson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
210 Sampson St
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

210 Sampson St

210 Sampson Street Northeast · (770) 715-9818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Old Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

210 Sampson Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,825

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
Condo is available August 1st and can be rented for $1825. *Rental amount includes water and trash, leaving you with power, which is very minimal. The location doesn’t get much better than this! In the HEART of it all...Steps to the Beltline; Walk to 20+ restaurants (some of the best Atlanta has to offer-Rathbuns, Lady Bird, Highland Bakery, Parish, Fritti, Beetle Cat), KROG Street Market, Breweries, etc. This 2-bedroom, 1-bath Inman Park condo has been completely renovated and is in a gated community with only 9 units. Across street from BELTLINE; Right near the jogging/bike PATH, just a 15 minute walk to Marta and about a 2 minute drive to get on 75/85. Close to Little 5 Points. New Quartz countertop & Stainless Steel Appliances Fresh paint throughout, including kitchen/bathroom cabinets Washer/Dryer Included (stacked) New Flooring throughout 2nd floor unit (Top with no units above you) Back Deck Space Gated parking spot (and plenty of on-street parking for visitors) Alarm System Custom wood blinds on all windows Attic with room for lots of storage Located on Sampson Street, right off of North Highland. Most pets welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Sampson St have any available units?
210 Sampson St has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Sampson St have?
Some of 210 Sampson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Sampson St currently offering any rent specials?
210 Sampson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Sampson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Sampson St is pet friendly.
Does 210 Sampson St offer parking?
Yes, 210 Sampson St offers parking.
Does 210 Sampson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 Sampson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Sampson St have a pool?
No, 210 Sampson St does not have a pool.
Does 210 Sampson St have accessible units?
No, 210 Sampson St does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Sampson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Sampson St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 210 Sampson St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Montage Embry Hills
1000 Montage Way
Atlanta, GA 30341
Sierra Terrace
3547 Buford Hwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Villas on Briarcliff
1831 Briarcliff Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Modera Buckhead
3005 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Row at Twenty Sixth
225 26th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity