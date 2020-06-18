2087 Bohler Road NW

Amenities
Another great FULLY FURNISHED LISTING from Above The Line Properties. This adorable 3BR, 2.5BA 2 story townhome is available for $5,000 monthly. It has a beautifully updated kitchen with an island that opens to the living space. From there, French doors open to the private pool. Master Suite complete with large walk-in closet & 2 guest rooms upstairs along with the Laundry. The property has a large detached 2 car garage with plenty of space for cars & storage. Conveniently located in affluent Buckhead accessible to GA 400 & near restaurants, shopping & nightlife.