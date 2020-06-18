All apartments in Atlanta
2087 Bohler Road NW
Last updated April 15 2020 at 2:10 AM

2087 Bohler Road NW

2087 Bohler Rd NW · (404) 491-5352
Location

2087 Bohler Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30327
Cross Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2352 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Another great FULLY FURNISHED LISTING from Above The Line Properties. This adorable 3BR, 2.5BA 2 story townhome is available for $5,000 monthly. It has a beautifully updated kitchen with an island that opens to the living space. From there, French doors open to the private pool. Master Suite complete with large walk-in closet & 2 guest rooms upstairs along with the Laundry. The property has a large detached 2 car garage with plenty of space for cars & storage. Conveniently located in affluent Buckhead accessible to GA 400 & near restaurants, shopping & nightlife.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2087 Bohler Road NW have any available units?
2087 Bohler Road NW has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2087 Bohler Road NW have?
Some of 2087 Bohler Road NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2087 Bohler Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
2087 Bohler Road NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2087 Bohler Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 2087 Bohler Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2087 Bohler Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 2087 Bohler Road NW does offer parking.
Does 2087 Bohler Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2087 Bohler Road NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2087 Bohler Road NW have a pool?
Yes, 2087 Bohler Road NW has a pool.
Does 2087 Bohler Road NW have accessible units?
No, 2087 Bohler Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2087 Bohler Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2087 Bohler Road NW has units with dishwashers.
