2087 Bohler Road NW

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Another great FULLY FURNISHED LISTING from Above The Line Properties. This adorable 3BR, 2.5BA 2 story townhome is available for $5,000 monthly. It has a beautifully updated kitchen with an island that opens to the living space. From there, French doors open to the private pool. Master Suite complete with large walk-in closet & 2 guest rooms upstairs along with the Laundry. The property has a large detached 2 car garage with plenty of space for cars & storage. Conveniently located in affluent Buckhead accessible to GA 400 & near restaurants, shopping & nightlife.