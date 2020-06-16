2063 Delano Drive Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking tennis court

A light filled bungalow within walking distance to Bessie Branham Park for tennis or shopping and dining at Kirkwood's town center. Hardwoods throughout, with period tiled floors in main bathroom. Built-in's divide the living room and dining room. The kitchen features butcher block counter tops, loads of cabinets for storage, a desk work station and back door to the large wrap around deck. Fenced backyard with off street parking for 2 cars. Unfinished basement for laundry area, 2nd bathroom and lots of storage space. Interior and exterior entry into basement. Pets are allowed with $300 pet deposit. No aggressive breeds.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.