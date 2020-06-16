All apartments in Atlanta
2063 Delano Drive Northeast

2063 Delano Drive Northeast
Location

2063 Delano Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
tennis court
A light filled bungalow within walking distance to Bessie Branham Park for tennis or shopping and dining at Kirkwood's town center. Hardwoods throughout, with period tiled floors in main bathroom. Built-in's divide the living room and dining room. The kitchen features butcher block counter tops, loads of cabinets for storage, a desk work station and back door to the large wrap around deck. Fenced backyard with off street parking for 2 cars. Unfinished basement for laundry area, 2nd bathroom and lots of storage space. Interior and exterior entry into basement. Pets are allowed with $300 pet deposit. No aggressive breeds.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

