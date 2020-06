Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking

Wonderful Midtown townhouse. Meticulously maintained. A very warm retreat and excellent for entertaining. Large kitchen very nicely finished. Living area steps down from dining which separate the spaces yet remains very open and aesthetically pleasing. Open deck as well as landscaped courtyard - providing wonderful outdoor space yet very private. Perfect roommate floorplan (an entire floor separates the bedrooms/baths). Walk to restaurants, entertainment, etc. Professionally managed.