All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2059 NE Lenox Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2059 NE Lenox Rd
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:13 AM

2059 NE Lenox Rd

2059 Lenox Rd NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Martin Manor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2059 Lenox Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Check out the 3D TOUR! EVERYTHING IS NEW! This beautiful home has just been renovated with brand new modern finishes; NEW ROOF, NEW HVAC, NEW AC, NEW FLOORS, NEW PAINT, NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEW FIXTURES, NEW CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES and a NEW BACK SPLASH. The open floor plan encompasses 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for study, sleep, and storage, and a stylish kitchen. Enjoy gatherings in the generously-sized living area graced by a sleek fireplace. The front porch is ideal for coffee in the morning or spending time with family and friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2059 NE Lenox Rd have any available units?
2059 NE Lenox Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2059 NE Lenox Rd have?
Some of 2059 NE Lenox Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2059 NE Lenox Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2059 NE Lenox Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2059 NE Lenox Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2059 NE Lenox Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2059 NE Lenox Rd offer parking?
No, 2059 NE Lenox Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2059 NE Lenox Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2059 NE Lenox Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2059 NE Lenox Rd have a pool?
No, 2059 NE Lenox Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2059 NE Lenox Rd have accessible units?
No, 2059 NE Lenox Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2059 NE Lenox Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2059 NE Lenox Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford 2788 Apartments
2788 Defoors Ferry Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Pointe at Lindbergh
485 Lindbergh Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Telephone Factory Lofts
828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Osprey
980 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Tremont Apartment Homes
3645 Habersham Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Ashley
530 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus