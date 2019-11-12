2059 NE Lenox Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Check out the 3D TOUR! EVERYTHING IS NEW! This beautiful home has just been renovated with brand new modern finishes; NEW ROOF, NEW HVAC, NEW AC, NEW FLOORS, NEW PAINT, NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEW FIXTURES, NEW CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES and a NEW BACK SPLASH. The open floor plan encompasses 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for study, sleep, and storage, and a stylish kitchen. Enjoy gatherings in the generously-sized living area graced by a sleek fireplace. The front porch is ideal for coffee in the morning or spending time with family and friends.