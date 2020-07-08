All apartments in Atlanta
2049 Tiger Flowers Drive NW
2049 Tiger Flowers Drive NW

2049 Tiger Flowers Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2049 Tiger Flowers Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Dixie Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Newly renovated bungalow with detached carriage house, perfect for roommates or in-laws! This home is available furnished if desired, making moving a breeze. Main house features beautiful modern-farmhouse finishes, tons of natural light, new HVAC and optional security system. The carriage house is equipped with a full kitchen, full bath, bedroom and seating area! Huge private fenced backyard, great for summer fun. Minutes from Mercedes Benz Stadium and Aquarium. Walk to parks, playgrounds, pool and tennis, MARTA bus routes and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2049 Tiger Flowers Drive NW have any available units?
2049 Tiger Flowers Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2049 Tiger Flowers Drive NW have?
Some of 2049 Tiger Flowers Drive NW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2049 Tiger Flowers Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
2049 Tiger Flowers Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2049 Tiger Flowers Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 2049 Tiger Flowers Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2049 Tiger Flowers Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 2049 Tiger Flowers Drive NW offers parking.
Does 2049 Tiger Flowers Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2049 Tiger Flowers Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2049 Tiger Flowers Drive NW have a pool?
Yes, 2049 Tiger Flowers Drive NW has a pool.
Does 2049 Tiger Flowers Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 2049 Tiger Flowers Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2049 Tiger Flowers Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2049 Tiger Flowers Drive NW has units with dishwashers.

