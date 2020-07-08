2049 Tiger Flowers Drive NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Newly renovated bungalow with detached carriage house, perfect for roommates or in-laws! This home is available furnished if desired, making moving a breeze. Main house features beautiful modern-farmhouse finishes, tons of natural light, new HVAC and optional security system. The carriage house is equipped with a full kitchen, full bath, bedroom and seating area! Huge private fenced backyard, great for summer fun. Minutes from Mercedes Benz Stadium and Aquarium. Walk to parks, playgrounds, pool and tennis, MARTA bus routes and more!