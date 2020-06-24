200 Blackland Road NW

Amenities

Amazing opportunity to lease this classic Tuxedo Park home. Updated kitchen includes white cabinets, granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Fresh paint, new carpet and powder room was added. Laundry located in the hall closet. Entrance foyer leads to large dining room, family room with fireplace. Handsome wood paneled den and bright sunroom overlooks the backyard. 3 bedroom and 3 full baths on main. Upper level has one bedroom and one bath. Large attic space ideal for storage. 2 car garage and parking pad.