All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 200 Blackland Road NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
200 Blackland Road NW
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM

200 Blackland Road NW

200 Blackland Rd NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

200 Blackland Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
Tuxedo Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing opportunity to lease this classic Tuxedo Park home. Updated kitchen includes white cabinets, granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Fresh paint, new carpet and powder room was added. Laundry located in the hall closet. Entrance foyer leads to large dining room, family room with fireplace. Handsome wood paneled den and bright sunroom overlooks the backyard. 3 bedroom and 3 full baths on main. Upper level has one bedroom and one bath. Large attic space ideal for storage. 2 car garage and parking pad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Blackland Road NW have any available units?
200 Blackland Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Blackland Road NW have?
Some of 200 Blackland Road NW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Blackland Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
200 Blackland Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Blackland Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 200 Blackland Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 200 Blackland Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 200 Blackland Road NW offers parking.
Does 200 Blackland Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Blackland Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Blackland Road NW have a pool?
No, 200 Blackland Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 200 Blackland Road NW have accessible units?
No, 200 Blackland Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Blackland Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Blackland Road NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
Axial Buckhead
3432 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Seven Springs Apartments
100 Ridgebrook Way Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30345
Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr
Atlanta, GA 30331
ARIUM Glenridge
5501 Glenridge Dr
Atlanta, GA 30342
Telephone Factory Lofts
828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus