Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

20 SW Pine Canyon Dr

20 Pine Canyon Dr SW · No Longer Available
Location

20 Pine Canyon Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Greenbriar

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Currently Tenant Occupied. AVAILABLE APRIL 1st. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT..LOVELY 2 Bed/2.5 Bath TOWN HOME. Close to schools and shopping. TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME All occupants 18 and older must apply. $65 Non Refundable Application fee. Provide Photo Id, SS Card, 3 most recent pay stubs, 3 months bank statements, 2 years with current employer and Evictions must be 3 years or older. There will be a credit, background and rental history check. NET income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 2.7 times the rental amount. Security Deposit - Equals to One Month Rent. ACT FAST will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 SW Pine Canyon Dr have any available units?
20 SW Pine Canyon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 20 SW Pine Canyon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20 SW Pine Canyon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 SW Pine Canyon Dr pet-friendly?
No, 20 SW Pine Canyon Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 20 SW Pine Canyon Dr offer parking?
No, 20 SW Pine Canyon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 20 SW Pine Canyon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 SW Pine Canyon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 SW Pine Canyon Dr have a pool?
No, 20 SW Pine Canyon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 20 SW Pine Canyon Dr have accessible units?
No, 20 SW Pine Canyon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20 SW Pine Canyon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 SW Pine Canyon Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 SW Pine Canyon Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 SW Pine Canyon Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

