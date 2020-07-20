20 Moda Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2BR/2BA condo in amazing Reynoldstown location. Spacious kitchen with large island, quartz countertops, stylish cabinets and SS appliances. Oversized windows, hardwood floors and a private deck. Gorgeous master bedroom, and bathroom with walk-in shower. Washer dryer remain, and two designated parking spots. Nest Thermostat, Nest Lock, with Mobile Access and Nest Ring Doorbell. Community swimming pool and dog park. Within easy walking distance of the Beltline (2 blocks), Krog St Market and the Reynoldstown Marta Station.