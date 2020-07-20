All apartments in Atlanta
20 Moda Lane

20 Moda Lane SE · No Longer Available
Location

20 Moda Lane SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Reynoldstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 2BR/2BA condo in amazing Reynoldstown location. Spacious kitchen with large island, quartz countertops, stylish cabinets and SS appliances. Oversized windows, hardwood floors and a private deck. Gorgeous master bedroom, and bathroom with walk-in shower. Washer dryer remain, and two designated parking spots. Nest Thermostat, Nest Lock, with Mobile Access and Nest Ring Doorbell. Community swimming pool and dog park. Within easy walking distance of the Beltline (2 blocks), Krog St Market and the Reynoldstown Marta Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Moda Lane have any available units?
20 Moda Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Moda Lane have?
Some of 20 Moda Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Moda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20 Moda Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Moda Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Moda Lane is pet friendly.
Does 20 Moda Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20 Moda Lane offers parking.
Does 20 Moda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Moda Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Moda Lane have a pool?
Yes, 20 Moda Lane has a pool.
Does 20 Moda Lane have accessible units?
No, 20 Moda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Moda Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Moda Lane has units with dishwashers.
