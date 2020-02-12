All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

198 Scott Street Northwest

198 Scott Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

198 Scott Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Hunter Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
This beautiful split level 3/2 upstairs and one bedroom half bathroom downstairs fully renovated house is located at the historic west end district. this place is brand new. it has hardwood floors and granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. and you have your deck in the back to sit and relax. a few blocks from the upcoming belt line, and just a minute from i-20 this is a perfect place to call your home. downtown and midtown are 5 minutes away. you won't get a better house anywhere close to town

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 198 Scott Street Northwest have any available units?
198 Scott Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 198 Scott Street Northwest have?
Some of 198 Scott Street Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 198 Scott Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
198 Scott Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 198 Scott Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 198 Scott Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 198 Scott Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 198 Scott Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 198 Scott Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 198 Scott Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 198 Scott Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 198 Scott Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 198 Scott Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 198 Scott Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 198 Scott Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 198 Scott Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
