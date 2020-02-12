198 Scott Street Northwest

Amenities

This beautiful split level 3/2 upstairs and one bedroom half bathroom downstairs fully renovated house is located at the historic west end district. this place is brand new. it has hardwood floors and granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. and you have your deck in the back to sit and relax. a few blocks from the upcoming belt line, and just a minute from i-20 this is a perfect place to call your home. downtown and midtown are 5 minutes away. you won't get a better house anywhere close to town



Contact us to schedule a showing.