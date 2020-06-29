1964 Walthall Drive NW

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Savor the best Collier Hills has to offer. This classic 1940 house has been meticulously renovated in 2008 and is across the street from the Tanyard Creek portion of Atlanta's sought after Beltline. Wide front porch and extensive rear covered loggia make indoor and outdoor living a breeze. Excellent residence for the hobbyists/aficionados with the detached four car garage. Inside you will enjoy gourmet kitchen, smart home technology, ground floor bedroom and spacious master suite upstairs with vaulted ceiling. Don't miss the large flat play space adjacent to garage.