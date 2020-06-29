All apartments in Atlanta
Location

1964 Walthall Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Collier Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Savor the best Collier Hills has to offer. This classic 1940 house has been meticulously renovated in 2008 and is across the street from the Tanyard Creek portion of Atlanta's sought after Beltline. Wide front porch and extensive rear covered loggia make indoor and outdoor living a breeze. Excellent residence for the hobbyists/aficionados with the detached four car garage. Inside you will enjoy gourmet kitchen, smart home technology, ground floor bedroom and spacious master suite upstairs with vaulted ceiling. Don't miss the large flat play space adjacent to garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1964 Walthall Drive NW have any available units?
1964 Walthall Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1964 Walthall Drive NW have?
Some of 1964 Walthall Drive NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1964 Walthall Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
1964 Walthall Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1964 Walthall Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 1964 Walthall Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1964 Walthall Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 1964 Walthall Drive NW offers parking.
Does 1964 Walthall Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1964 Walthall Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1964 Walthall Drive NW have a pool?
No, 1964 Walthall Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 1964 Walthall Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 1964 Walthall Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1964 Walthall Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1964 Walthall Drive NW has units with dishwashers.

