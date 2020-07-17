196 Murray Hill Avenue NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Kirkwood! 3 bedroom 2 bath Bungalow on sought after Murray Hill w/ fenced large private flat yard! Just minutes to Oakhurst, Downtown Decatur shops & Restaurants, Marta, Candler Park/Inman Park & Betline! Trey ceilings in living room w/ hardwood floors. Kitchen has access to siding grilling deck which wraps around to HUGE back deck! Steps from deck leading to shaded, private fenced back yard. Master bedroom is large w/ private ensuite bath bath boosting separate vanities, soaking tub & separate shower. Intown living at an amazing value! Gorgeous street! Welcome Home!