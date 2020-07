Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge gym bbq/grill internet access

Corner unit with two balconies, one off the living room and one off the master bedroom. This unit has a great view overlooking Piedmont Park. Bathroom have been renovated with brand new vanities and. Both bedrooms have walk in closets and en suite baths. New lighting has also just been installed. Building amenities include Concierge, fitness center, grills, club room, business center, and library. Water and internet are included.